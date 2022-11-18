Sensex reconstitution: Dr Reddy's dropped, Tata Motors included effective December 19

live bse live

Asia Index Pvt Ltd on November 18 announced a reconstitution of S&P BSE indices, with the stock of pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy's Laboratories to be dropped from Sensex, and automotive company Tata Motor's stock to be added to the 30-share index.

The changes will come into effect from the opening of market hours on December 19, 2022, as per a release shared by BSE, which operates Asia Index in partnership with S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

From S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 indices, the stocks of Adani Total Gas and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation will be removed, and Adani Power and Indian Hotels Company will be added, the release noted.

There have been no changes made to the S&P BSE Sensex 50 and S&P BSE BANKEX indices .

Tata Motors, which will be been pushed into the 30-share Sensex index, closed at Rs 423.55 at the BSE, which was marginally lower by 0.04 percent as against the previous day's close.

Adani Power and Indian Hotels, which are to be added in S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 indices, also dropped at the BSE as compared to the previous closing price. Adani Power ended at Rs 336.50, down 0.15 percent, and Indian Hotels closed at Rs 313.90, sliding by 0.54 percent.