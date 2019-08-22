App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SEBI may have to do lot more to get FPIs interested again in India: Analyst

FPIs have pulled out nearly Rs 17,000 crore in the cash segment of Indian equity markets in July, and nearly Rs 10,000 crore so far in the month of August

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has done away with the broad-based eligibility criteria for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to simplify the registration process, which is a step in the right direction but the regulator has to do more to bring back foreign investors, suggest experts.

Foreign institutional investors started pulling out money from Indian markets after the finance minister in the budget proposed a higher tax surcharge - from 15 percent to 25 percent for incomes between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, and from 15 percent to 37 percent for higher incomes on non-corporate FPIs.

FPIs have pulled out nearly Rs 17,000 crore in the cash segment of Indian equity markets in July, and nearly Rs 10,000 crore so far in August, SEBI data showed.

Close

"The changes brought in by SEBI to simplify the registration process are positive. I don't think this changes anything substantially, larger factors like taxation are hurting FPI's and we would need to do a lot more to shore sentiment overseas,” Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder & CIO, Zerodha told Moneycontrol.

related news

“Systemic reform is the need of the hour, and a lot more needs to be done to get FPIs interested again,” he said.

In its board meeting on August 21, SEBI also cleared the proposal to make central banks of other countries eligible for FPI registration. They have been recategorised into two categories, instead of the current three categories.

"This is a much-needed boost to the FPI route, which had been languishing on account of multiple issues in the past few months. Relaxing the broad-based criteria will open up the FPI route to a whole new category of entities who were unable to meet the 20 investor test,” Shruti Rajan, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas said.

“The most interesting part of the press release lies in the references made to the rationalisation of offshore derivative instruments (ODIs). This has historically been a matter of debate within the industry and it will be interesting to see what changes are finally implemented,” she added.

The SEBI board also approved the norms for migration of companies listed on the Innovators Growth Platform (IGP) to regular trade category on the mainboard.

SEBI will amend regulations concerning credit rating agencies, where the agencies will be mandatorily provided information on debt defaults of companies to enable them to review ratings on these companies.

The regulator has allowed flexibility to mutual funds to invest in non-convertible debentures of unlisted entities up to a maximum of 10 percent of the debt portfolio of the scheme, subject to regulations.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Aug 22, 2019 10:47 am

tags #Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas #Foreign Institutional Investors #FPI #Mutual Funds #SEBI

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.