App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 08:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sebi eases rules for new exchanges to provide incentives under LES

The move comes after the regulator noted that 'an exchange in early years of its formation or commencement of business may not be able to generate profits or have free reserves from business operations'.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Markets watchdog Sebi on July 26 eased the conditions for exchanges to provide incentives under liquidity enhancement schemes (LES) in the first five years of operation. Under the scheme, brokers and other market intermediaries are given incentives for a specified period of time to bring in liquidity and generate investor interest in securities, which have limited trading activity.

The move comes after the regulator noted that "an exchange in early years of its formation or commencement of business may not be able to generate profits or have free reserves from business operations".

Laying down the conditions for such exchanges, Sebi in a circular said the yearly incentive that an exchange can earmark for LES will not exceed 25 per cent of its audited net-worth as on the last day of the previous financial year.

Close

Earlier, for calculation of incentives, net-profits of exchanges was taken into consideration.

The circular further said that the exchange is required to create a reserve specifically to meet its LES incentives and expenses.

However, "such reserves shall not be included in the calculation of exchange net worth".

The exchange will continuously comply with the minimum net-worth requirement as per market norms.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SEBI

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.