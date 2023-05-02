Satin Creditcare Network rallies 12% on 60% surge in Q4 net profit

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd

The shares of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd rallied 12 percent on robust Q4 results. The Satin Creditcare Network Ltd stock was trading 11.87 percent higher at Rs 161.45 on the NSE at 12:33pm.

Satin Creditcare Network Limited’s Asset Under Management (AUM) is up by 24 percent YoY and its profit after tax (PAT) for Q4FY23 is up by 60 percent YoY. Disbursement on standalone basis is up 57 percent whereas, the net interest income (NII) is up 39 percent YoY. The Pre-Provision operating profit is up 94 percent YoY.

The profit after tax of the company stood at Rs 94 crores, return on assets (RoA) stood at 4.9 percent and return on equity (RoE) at 20.3 percent for Q4 FY23. This is the highest ever profitability reported by the company. The company also reported highest quarterly disbursements of Rs. 2,546 crore.

Stock Performance

The Satin Creditcare Network limited stock has lost 1.56 percent of its value since the start of this year. Whereas the benchmark Nifty50 index has given a return of 0.5 percent during the same duration.

On a five-year basis, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd stock has underperformed the benchmark Nifty50 index by a considerable margin. The Satin Creditcare Network Ltd stock has lost 57.22 percent of its value over the last 5 years. Whereas, the benchmark Nifty50 index has given a return of 70.94 percent over the same duration.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.