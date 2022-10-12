English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Bajar Gupshup
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    S&P 500, Nasdaq end lower; BoE comments add to market jitters late

    Trading was volatile, with investors cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data and the start of third-quarter earnings later this week.

    Reuters
    October 12, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Tuesday, with indications from the Bank of England that it would support the country's bond market for just three more days adding to market jitters late in the session.

    Trading was volatile, with investors cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data and the start of third-quarter earnings later this week.

    The Dow ended higher, helped by Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) shares, which jumped 5.7% after a report that Morgan Stanley upgraded the drugmaker's stock to "overweight" from "equal weight."

    All three major indexes fell in afternoon trading after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told pension fund managers to finish rebalancing their positions by Friday when the British central bank is due to end its emergency support program for the country's bond market.

    "What caused the latest downturn was an announcement the Bank of England was going to stop supporting the gilt (UK bonds) market in three days," said Randy Frederick, managing director, trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab in Austin.

    Close

    Related stories

    Earlier on Tuesday, the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association urged the BoE to extend the bond-buying programme until Oct. 31 "and possibly beyond."

    Growth and technology stocks underperformed as U.S. Treasury yields rose amid concern that U.S. inflation data this week will not stop the Fed's rapid hiking of interest rates. The S&P technology sector (.SPLRCT) was down 1.5%.

    The producer price index report is due Wednesday and consumer price index data is due Thursday.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 36.44 points, or 0.12%, to 29,239.32, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 23.65 points, or 0.65%, to 3,588.74 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 115.91 points, or 1.1%, to 10,426.19.

    The Fed has been aggressively raising rates to curb inflation and is expected to continue with more increases into next year.

    Stocks have been hit in recent weeks by worries about how aggressive the Fed may still need to be with hiking rates and the potential impact on the economy.

    The S&P banks index (.SPXBK) was down 2.6% ahead of quarterly results from some major banks later this week. The reports are expected to kick off the third quarter reporting period for S&P 500 companies.

    Adding to recent fears about the economy, the International Monetary Fund predicted a meager 1.6% growth in the U.S. economy this year. read more

    Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.50-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.51-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

    The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 104 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 33 new highs and 590 new lows.

    Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11.65 billion shares, compared with the 11.73 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.
    Reuters
    Tags: #BoE #International Markets #Nasdaq #SP #Wall Street
    first published: Oct 12, 2022 06:20 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.