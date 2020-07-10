App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens weak at 75.14 per dollar

We feel the trading range with support near 75 levels would continue, says ICICIdirect.

Rakesh Patil

Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on July 10. It opened 15 paise lower at 75.14 per dollar versus Thursday close of 74.99.

On July 9 the rupee ended flat at 74.99 per dollar.

At 10:04 IST, the Sensex was down 7.32 points or 0.02% at 36730.37, and the Nifty was up 0.90 points or 0.01% at 10814.40.

The rupee closed almost flat while no major OI was seen in the USD-INR pair. We feel the trading range with support near 75 levels would continue, said ICICIdirect.
 The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.18 in the last session. The open interest remained almost flat in the last session, it added.


Oil prices dipped on Friday after steep falls in the previous session and were set for a weekly decline on worries renewed lockdowns following a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and elsewhere will suppress fuel demand.

Gold was set for a fifth straight weekly gain as the COVID-19 pandemic showed no signs of abating, keeping the safe-haven metal above the key $1,800 level on Friday.
First Published on Jul 10, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

