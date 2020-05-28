App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee erases early losses but trades lower

Rupee is likely to find strong cushion at 76.60 mark, while it would be difficult for the domestic currency to nudge past the level of 74.80, says Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

Rakesh Patil

Indian rupee erased some of early losses but trading marginally lower at 75.76 per dollar, amid buying witnessing in the domestic equity market.

It opened 18 paise lower at 75.90 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 75.72.

At 11:02 IST, the Sensex was up 455.01 points or 1.44% at 32060.23, and the Nifty was up 133.80 points or 1.44% at 9448.75.

Close

"Rupee is trading in a very tight range, and not breaking the psychological level of 76. There is some optimism in the forex market over coronavirus vaccine and foreign inflows pertaining to Bharti Airtel Telecom stake sale, KMB QIP or Reliance Jio but it its getting offset by the escalating US-China trade tensions. Trump has already said that he is preparing against China over his efforts to impose national security on Hong Kong," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

related news

"The global growth is already in doldrums due to COVID-19, worsening relations between these two nations will further hobble growth. Once the hurdle around 76 is taken out expect a rally in USD/INR spot towards 76.40/76.55. Any meaningful downside in spot will be seen only once support around 75.20 is broken," he added.

Oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday after U.S. crude, gasoline and heating oil inventories all rose more than expected, dousing hopes of a smooth recovery in demand from coronavirus lockdowns.

"A shift in sentiments is quite visible in the markets which is likely to bode well for the Indian rupee in near term. Risk appetite has returned to the markets and there is lot of optimism as businesses reopen across major economies. As global as well as domestic equities forge ahead, rupee is likely to stay well bid," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

"Nevertheless, keeping gains in check are the brewing tensions between the US and China, rise in oil prices and the greenback. Going ahead, rupee is likely to find strong cushion at 76.60 mark, while it would be difficult for the domestic currency to nudge past the level of 74.80," she added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Modi 2.0: One year of progressive policies that translated into very little

Modi 2.0: One year of progressive policies that translated into very little

Google sees resurgence in state-backed hacking, phishing related to COVID-19

Google sees resurgence in state-backed hacking, phishing related to COVID-19

COVID-19 impact | Demand for Dabur Chyawanprash, honey soars with renewed focus on immunity-boosting

COVID-19 impact | Demand for Dabur Chyawanprash, honey soars with renewed focus on immunity-boosting

most popular

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.