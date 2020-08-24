Rupee opens lower at 74.91 per dollar

Indian rupee opened 6 paise lower at 74.91 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 74.85, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

At 10:02 IST, the Sensex was up 206.76 points or 0.54% at 38641.48, and the Nifty up 66.30 points or 0.58% at 11437.90.

Crude oil prices nudged higher on Monday as storms bore down on the Gulf of Mexico, shutting more than half the region's oil production, although gains were capped by ongoing concerns about demand from coronavirus lockdowns.

The dollar steadied against major currencies on Monday as traders looked to the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole retreat for guidance on the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

Gold prices fell on Monday as risk sentiment improved after the U.S. drug regulator authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients as a treatment option, and the dollar held firm.