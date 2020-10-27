172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-lower-at-73-95-per-dollar-6018671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee at day's high at 73.78 per dollar

On October 26, domestic unit ended 25 paise lower at 73.85 per dollar against Friday's close of 73.60.

Indian rupee is trading at day's high level at 73.78 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened 10 paise lower at 73.95 per dollar against previous close of 73.85.

At 11:40  IST, the Sensex was up 144.86 points or 0.36% at 40290.36, and the Nifty was up 54.70 points or 0.46% at 11822.50.

The dollar clung to small gains on Tuesday as the greenback’s safe-haven appeal was burnished by worries about a second wave of COVID-19, which drove the steepest stock market selloff in a month and underpinned a bond rally.

Oil prices regained a semblance of stability on Tuesday after suffering sharp losses over the previous session and last week, as a resurgence of coronavirus cases globally hit prospects for crude demand while increasing supply also hurt sentiment.
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

