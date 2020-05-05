App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 10:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher at 75.62 per dollar

The Indian rupee is likely to gyrate in the range of 75.20 and 76.60 in near term, says Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

Rakesh Patil

Indian rupee opened 9 paise higher at 75.62 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 75.71.

On May 4 the rupee has finished lower by 61 paise at 75.71 per dollar, amid heavy selling seen in the domestic equity market.

At 10:23 IST, the Sensex was up 373.78 points or 1.18% at 32089.13, and the Nifty was up 110.15 points or 1.19% at 9403.65.

"The Indian rupee posted losses of 0.82 percent to close at 75.72 against the US dollar amid resurfacing of trade tensions between the US and China. The greenback surged following safe-haven buying as uncertainty increased after President Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on China," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

"Alongside, the selloff in domestic and global equities has led to selling pressure in the domestic currency at the beginning of the week."

"Going ahead, the sentiments remain weak and fresh concerns that trade tensions could delay an economic recovery are likely to weigh on the local unit. The Indian rupee is likely to gyrate in the range of 75.20 and 76.60 in near term," she added.

First Published on May 5, 2020 10:00 am

