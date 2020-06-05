Rupee opens higher at 75.39 per dollar

Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It opened 18 paise higher at 75.39 per dollar against previous close of 75.57, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On June 4 the rupee ended 11 paise lower at 75.57 per dollar.

At 10:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 233.38 points or 0.69% at 34214.08, and the Nifty up 82.60 points or 0.82% at 10111.70.

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.72 in the last session. The open interest declined by almost 3.4 percent in June series while it has increased almost 18 percent in the July series, said ICICIdirect.

Despite the ongoing risk on momentum seen in most emerging markets, Indian equities paused and witnessed some profit booking. Deprecation in the rupee can be attributed to that, it added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Oil prices eased slightly on Friday as markets wait to see whether major producers will commit to an extension of record production cuts to support oil prices.