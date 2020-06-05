App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens higher at 75.39 per dollar

Despite the ongoing risk on momentum seen in most emerging markets, Indian equities paused and witnessed some profit booking. Deprecation in the rupee can be attributed to that, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It opened 18 paise higher at 75.39 per dollar against previous close of 75.57, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On June 4 the rupee ended 11 paise lower at 75.57 per dollar.

At 10:03 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 233.38 points or 0.69% at 34214.08, and the Nifty up 82.60 points or 0.82% at 10111.70.

Close

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.72 in the last session. The open interest declined by almost 3.4 percent in June series while it has increased almost 18 percent in the July series, said ICICIdirect.

related news

Despite the ongoing risk on momentum seen in most emerging markets, Indian equities paused and witnessed some profit booking. Deprecation in the rupee can be attributed to that, it added.

Oil prices eased slightly on Friday as markets wait to see whether major producers will commit to an extension of record production cuts to support oil prices.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Rupee

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll climbs to 6,348; total tally reaches 2,26,770 in India

Coronavirus pandemic | Death toll climbs to 6,348; total tally reaches 2,26,770 in India

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 5: Confirmed cases in Delhi now above 25,000

Coronavirus state-wise tally June 5: Confirmed cases in Delhi now above 25,000

Repatriation flights on June 5: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on June 5: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.