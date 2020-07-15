Rupee opens higher at 75.34 per dollar

Indian rupee opened higher by 7 paise at 75.34 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday close of 75.41, , amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

On July 14 rupee ended lower by 22 paise at 75.41 per dollar.

At 10:04 IST, the Sensex was up 485.83 points or 1.35% at 36518.89, and the Nifty was up 140.50 points or 1.32% at 10747.90.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories, with the market waiting for more direction from a meeting later in the day on the future level of production by OPEC and its allies.

On the back of short covering, the USD-INR pair has depreciated sharply. We feel it has moved towards its hurdle levels and sizeable amount of short covering is done. Hence, a leg of appreciation can be seen from higher levels, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.50 in the last session. The open interest declined 4.3% in the last session, it added.