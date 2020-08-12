Rupee opens flat at 74.77 per dollar

Indian rupee opened flat at 74.77 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 74.77, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

On August 11, local currency ended 13 paise higher at 74.77 per dollar.

At 10:05 IST, the Sensex was down 182.00 points or 0.47% at 38225.01, and the Nifty was down 51.10 points or 0.45% at 11271.40.

The dollar found support on Wednesday, as a jump in US yields pushed it higher against the Japanese yen and investors wagered on a broader and deeper U.S. coronavirus recovery.

Oil prices moved higher on Wednesday after an industry report showed that US inventories of crude fell more than analysts had expected, bolstering hopes that fuel demand in the world's biggest economy can weather the coronavirus pandemic.