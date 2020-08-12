172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|rupee-opens-flat-at-74-77-per-dollar-5685791.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens flat at 74.77 per dollar

The dollar found support on Wednesday, as a jump in US yields pushed it higher against the Japanese yen and investors wagered on a broader and deeper U.S. coronavirus recovery.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

Indian rupee opened flat at 74.77 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 74.77, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.

On August 11, local currency ended 13 paise higher at 74.77 per dollar.

At 10:05 IST, the Sensex was down 182.00 points or 0.47% at 38225.01, and the Nifty was down 51.10 points or 0.45% at 11271.40.



Oil prices moved higher on Wednesday after an industry report showed that US inventories of crude fell more than analysts had expected, bolstering hopes that fuel demand in the world's biggest economy can weather the coronavirus pandemic.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 10:00 am

