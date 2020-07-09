App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee trades flat at 75 per dollar

If the immediate resistance of 75.05/75.10 breaks then we can see a rally towards 75.50, with crucial support being 74.50, says Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Rakesh Patil

Indian rupee is trading flat at 75 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market.

It opened 8 paise higher at 74.94 per dollar  against previous close of 75.02.

At 11:12 IST, the Sensex was up 258.02 points or 0.71% at 36587.03, and the Nifty was up 71.50 points or 0.67% at 10777.30.

"The USD/INR spot has been respecting the 75.05 resistance as traders are hopeful about additional government and central bank stimulus from major economies. However, until then in the absence of major economic data, the coronavirus and geopolitical fears will keep risk sentiments under check," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

"The US-China trade tiff is escalating with Trump considering to ban TikTok app as a retribution against China for coronavirus pandemic. If the immediate resistance of 75.05/75.10 breaks then we can see a rally towards 75.50, with crucial support being 74.50," he added.

Oil prices barely moved in early trade on Thursday as positive momentum from signs of a recovery in US gasoline demand was tempered by concerns about renewed lockdowns with COVID-19 infections surging in the United States.

The dollar nursed losses against most currencies on Thursday as a rally in riskier assets such as global equities and commodities put a dent in safe-haven demand for the US currency.
Rise in crude oil prices and Covid-19 cases led to a depreciation in the rupee by almost 9 paise. Dollar index is flat near 97 levels. We feel that on the back of clarity, the rupee would consolidate near 75 levels in coming days, said ICICIdirect.

The dollar-rupee contract on the NSE was at 75.19 in the last session. The open interest rose almost 0.2% in the last session, it added.
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 10:00 am

