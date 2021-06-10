RIL's partly paid shares relist on NSE, jumps over 3% intraday

live bse live

The partly paid shares of oil-to-telecom behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) were relisted at Rs 1,572 per share on NSE on June 10.

At 1400 hours, the stock was 1.31 percent up at Rs 1,566.70 on NSE after jumping more than 3 percent in intraday trade.

The stock of RIL was up 1 percent at 2,196.55 and the group's other listed stocks such as Network 18 and TV18 Broadcast jumped up to 20 percent.

RIL in a regulatory filing said it received Rs 13,150.7 crore as the first call on partly paid-up equity shares.

The company had fixed May 12, 2021 as the record date for the purpose of determining the holders of the partly paid-up equity shares (eligible shareholders) who shall be liable to pay the money on the first call.

The company successfully closed its biggest ever Rs 53,124-crore rights issue on June 3 after getting an overwhelming response from existing shareholders.

The 42,26,26,894 partly paid-up equity shares issue received applications worth Rs 84,000 crore and was subscribed 1.59 times.

The issue was priced at Rs 1,257 per share, out of which investors paid the first installment of Rs 314.25 a share till June 3, the last day for rights issue subscription.

MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.