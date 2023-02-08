English
    RCF shares gain 3% on robust quarterly earnings

    During the December quarter, RCF posted a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 6,235.14 crore as compared to Rs 3,699.21 crore reported a year ago. Net profit came in at Rs 245.20 crore against last year’s Rs 143.15 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

    Shares of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) climbed as much as 3 percent on February 8 after the company reported strong quarterly earnings.

    At 9:58am, shares of the company were trading at Rs 110.85, up 1.3 percent, on the BSE.

    During the quarter ended December, the company posted a consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 6,235.14 crore as compared to Rs 3,699.21 crore a year ago. A large chunk of the company’s revenue came from the fertiliser segment.