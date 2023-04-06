 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

RBI pause | These 10 rate-sensitive stocks can return up to 15% in short term

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 06, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST

With the rate pause, there will be some respite for large debt companies, growth stocks, small and mid-cap space companies, and specific sectors like consumer durables and real estate in the medium term

Stocks

The Monetary Policy Committee decided to retain the repo rate at 6.5 percent on April 6, with a 5:1 majority, focussing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target while supporting growth.

The total repo rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India since May 2022 was 250 basis points with the objective of bringing inflation down to its target of 4 percent (+/- 2 percent).

Some experts expected one last rate hike of 25 bps on April 6, while others had forecast a long pause to assess the impact of earlier rate hikes on growth.

“This is in line with our expectations and possibly a best-case scenario and positive for the markets. The RBI has remained prudent as it evaluates the comprehensive effect of rate hikes that we saw over the last year,” said Divam Sharma, founder of Green Portfolio PMS.