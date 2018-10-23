App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rating agencies blame lack of timely default data for lag in IL&FS downgrade: Sources

Infrastructure lender IL&FS, which defaulted on its payments in September, a development that triggered worries of a financial contagion, was rated highly by most agencies right up to its default.

Tarun Sharma @talktotarun

Credit rating agencies, which are being probed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India for failing to downgrade IL&FS debt issuances on time, have blamed the lack of timely availability of data on defaults.

Infrastructure lender IL&FS, which defaulted on its payments in September, a development that triggered worries of a financial contagion, was rated highly by most agencies right up to its default.

However, rating agencies told the market regulator that they depend on data from a host of sources, including from companies and regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

They say that, in particular, the lag in disclosure of data from the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) hurt their efforts to obtain a true picture of the company's affairs.

related news

Set up in 2014, CRILC collects data on all borrowers with fund exposure of over Rs 5 crore and disseminates it to other stakeholders.

Rating agencies, however, say that this data is disclosed on a quarterly basis.

“Banks are not authorised to provide default data directly to rating agencies. Rating agencies get data on loan defaults almost two-three months after the event,” a source close to a rating agency told Moneycontrol. “A company that has defaulted will not voluntarily disclose this.”

A source close to SEBI also talked about the Reserve Bank’s reluctance to share data in some matters. “RBI had declined SEBI’s request to share data on money raised through corporate bonds over the last few years.”

The RBI and the government had earlier shot down SEBI’s proposal that made it mandatory for banks to disclose default data within a day.

However, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, which superceded the IL&FS board with its own nominees after the crisis broke out, is not buying rating agencies’ explanation.

“Credit rating agencies did not do their homework properly in the IL&FS case,” a source close to the MCA said. “During SFIO’s probe into IL&FS, even at preliminary stage, there were many instances where rating agencies could easily have discovered irregularities in the company’s affairs. This should have reflected in the ratings given to IL&FS debt.”

The source in SEBI also said that prima facie, there was negligence on part of credit rating agencies.

This is not the first time when credit rating agencies are in the dock for downgrading junk debt too late.

In the case of Amtek Auto, SEBI had initiated a probe against CRISIL and CARE after the company’s debt was downgraded well after it had defaulted – a move that led to severe redemption pressures for a few mutual funds that had invested in the company’s paper.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 08:40 am

tags #Banks #credit rating agencies #CRILC #ILFS #Reserve Bank of India #SEBI

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.