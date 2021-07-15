Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in Titan Company in June 2021 quarter

live bse live

The big bull Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala has reduced his stake in Titan for the third consecutive quarter. Titan is one of the widely known stocks in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio.

The ace investor cut his stake by 0.25 percent in the jewellery-watch-to-eyewear maker Titan Company in the June 2021 quarter.

He and his wife together held 5.5 percent stake in Titan as of September 2020, which they reduced to 5.3 percent in December 2020, and then further cut it to 5.1 percent in March 2021. Now, after the June 2021 quarter, their stake in the company stands at 4.8 percent, according to BSE data.

As per the shareholding pattern June 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala alone reduced his stake in Titan to 3.72 percent in June 2021, from 3.97 percent in March 2021, but his wife's stake remained unchanged at 1.09 percent.

As of June 2021, their total shareholding in the company was worth Rs 7,294.8 crore, the highest among the stocks that are known in their portfolio.

Meanwhile,, LIC of India raised its stake in Titan Company to 3.96 percent in June quarter, from 3.91 percent in March quarter, while SBI - ETF Quality increased shareholding to 1.18 percent from 1.13 percent in the same period.

Titan stock fell 0.68 percent to close at Rs 1,711.10 on July 14. It has gained 76 percent in last one year.