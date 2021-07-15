MARKET NEWS

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in Titan Company in June 2021 quarter

As of June 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife's total shareholding in the company was worth Rs 7,294.8 crore, the highest among the stocks that are known in their portfolio.

Moneycontrol News
July 15, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST
 
 
The big bull Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala has reduced his stake in Titan for the third consecutive quarter. Titan is one of the widely known stocks in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio.

The ace investor cut his stake by 0.25 percent in the jewellery-watch-to-eyewear maker Titan Company in the June 2021 quarter.

He and his wife together held 5.5 percent stake in Titan as of September 2020, which they reduced to 5.3 percent in December 2020, and then further cut it to 5.1 percent in March 2021. Now, after the June 2021 quarter, their stake in the company stands at 4.8 percent, according to BSE data.

As per the shareholding pattern June 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala alone reduced his stake in Titan to 3.72 percent in June 2021, from 3.97 percent in March 2021, but his wife's stake remained unchanged at 1.09 percent.

As of June 2021, their total shareholding in the company was worth Rs 7,294.8 crore, the highest among the stocks that are known in their portfolio.

Meanwhile,, LIC of India raised its stake in Titan Company to 3.96 percent in June quarter, from 3.91 percent in March quarter, while SBI - ETF Quality increased shareholding to 1.18 percent from 1.13 percent in the same period.

Titan stock fell 0.68 percent to close at Rs 1,711.10 on July 14. It has gained 76 percent in last one year.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Titan Company
first published: Jul 15, 2021 07:31 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.