PVR says it may face liquidity issues if lockdown continues beyond 2-3 months

“Unfortunately, if we find that we are not getting any government support, and the occupancies when we open are going to be less, then I don’t think we’ll have any choice but to start asking to leave,” Bijli said, adding, “That will be really, really sacrilegious.”

"Our fixed costs are controllable and non-controllable,” he said, explaining that controllable costs, including electricity and water bills, have gone down since its venues are not being used.

Meanwhile, for non-controllable expenses such as rent, it has “force majeure” clauses at most of its facilities that exempt the company from contractual obligations. It operates around 821 screens in 70 cities across India and Sri Lanka.

PVR shares are down more than 47 percent year to date. It closed at Rs 994, down 3.38 percent on April 22.