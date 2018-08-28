Punj Lloyd down 3% on resignation of directors

Shares of Punj Lloyd declined 3 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of resignation of company's director.

Shiv Punj has resigned as whole time director and Jyoti Punj has resigned as director of the company, with immediate effect.

At 10:13 hrs Punj Lloyd was quoting at Rs 13.46, down Rs 0.18, or 1.32 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 29.15 and 52-week low Rs 9.50 on 01 January, 2018 and 23 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 53.83 percent below its 52-week high and 41.68 percent above its 52-week low.

The stock price shed 33 percent in last 6 months.

