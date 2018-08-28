App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 10:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punj Lloyd down 3% on resignation of directors

Shiv Punj has resigned as whole time director and Jyoti Punj has resigned as director of the company, with immediate effect.

Shares of Punj Lloyd declined 3 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of resignation of company's director.

At 10:13 hrs Punj Lloyd was quoting at Rs 13.46, down Rs 0.18, or 1.32 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 29.15 and 52-week low Rs 9.50 on 01 January, 2018 and 23 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 53.83 percent below its 52-week high and 41.68 percent above its 52-week low.

The stock price shed 33 percent in last 6 months.

First Published on Aug 28, 2018 10:17 am

