Prozone Intu: Radhakishan Damani buys 1.26% stake, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala retains 2.06% in Q4 FY20

Well-known investor Radhakishan Damani has bought 1.26 percent equity stake in Prozone Intu Properties in the quarter-ended March.

As per March quarter shareholding pattern, Damani acquired 19,25,000 equity shares in the company, which develops and manages regional shopping centres and associated mixed-use developments across India.

Meanwhile, big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has held stake in Prozone for several years now.

Jhunjhunwala had reduced stake in the company to 2.06 percent (31,50,000 shares) in the quarter-ended March 2018 from 2.46 percent (37,50,000 shares) in the quarter-ended December 2017. And since then he continued to hold the same 2.06 percent till March.

Prozone shares shot up 70 percent since May 7, though it had fallen 39 percent in the last one year.



