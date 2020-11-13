Pro Masters Virtual: Join live summit on Friday, 20th November at 5 PM with Dr C K Narayan on “Profitable Strategies for Active Trading”

Pro Masters Virtual are online summits designed to give our readers larger perspectives on important events and topics that have a bearing on their lives and consequently their investments through insightful conversations with leaders and experts. The event will go live on this page at 5:00 pm on November 20th (Friday).

This webinar is exclusively for Moneycontrol Pro users. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro from here to access the webinar on Friday. Check out our webinar page for more details.

In the latest edition, watch Dr C K Narayan offering valuable insights on “Profitable Strategies for Active Trading”

Dr. C. K. Narayan’s achievements over his 37 year career in financial markets spanning across Retail stock broking, Institutional sales and marketing (both Domestic and FII) and Investment Management for Corporates makes him an authority in the area of his expertise. He served as the Fund Manager for one of India’s eminent corporate group and institutional investment management firms. At ICICI Securities he was Head of Sales, Marketing, and Client Advisory desk, servicing all the FIIs who are active in India and was a member of the firm’s senior management. During his tenure at I‐Sec, the firm was ranked as among the largest financial service intermediary for Institutional clients.

Dr. Narayan was also Managing Editor of Capital Market Technicals magazine. Dr. Narayan is also acknowledged as one of the finest exponents of Technical Analysis of financial markets in India. He is widely known for his depth of knowledge and deep commitment towards training, having trained tens of thousands of people in the field of capital market and derivatives. He is the author of “Futures‐ Options for the Investor”, a book on derivatives and he also writes extensively in magazines and websites on the subject. He appears frequently on several television channels such as CNBC and ET Now and also had his own bi-weekly talk show, Talking Technicals, on ET Now.



A simple moving average based method for swing trading and investing



A simple price-based strategy for day trading



A momentum-based method for active trading



Important considerations for trading



The simple concepts behind these methods shall be explained in brief and how to work these methods shall be shown



Elements to consider while initiating a trade



Finalising trade setup and deciding the right entry, stop and target



Managing a trade



Investors and traders will learn about the methods that can be put to use for personal trading and investing. Individuals having basic understanding of technical analysis can deepen their insights into the various trading methods/strategies. Dr C K Narayan has developed several successful models for trading and investing using Technical Analysis. He will share with you his thoughts on how to create and work such models and showcase in this webinar some important concepts that can help you to build your own models.

See you at Pro Masters Virtual!