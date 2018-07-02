App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prakash Industries up 3% post stage-I approval for Sirkaguttu Iron Ore Mine

With this captive sourcing of Iron Ore, the company's dependence on open market sources will reduce substantially.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prakash Industries share price gained as much as 1.66 percent in morning on Monday after the company received stage-I approval for Sirkaguttu Iron Ore Mine.

The steel manufacturer said the Odisha Government had executed the mining lease of Sirkaguttu Iron Ore Mine, having geological reserves of around 9.9 million tonnes, in favour of the company in January 2017.

The company has already received Stage-I approval for diversion of Revenue Forest Land from Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change. The company is now proceeding with other required clearances, and steps are being taken to operate the mine by next month.

With this captive sourcing of Iron Ore, the company's dependence on open market sources will reduce substantially; thereby improving the overall operating and profitability margins of the company, it said.

At 09:45 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 145.65, up Rs 1.15, or 0.80 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 09:52 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Prakash Industries

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.