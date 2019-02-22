App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Prabhat Dairy jumps 2% on approval of merger with Cheese Land Agro

Prabhat Dairy jumped close to 3 percent intraday on Friday after the Board at its meeting held on February 13, 2019 considered and approved the Scheme of the Amalgamation and Arrangement.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Food processing firm Prabhat Dairy jumped close to 3 percent intraday on Friday after the Board at its meeting held on February 13, 2019 considered and approved the Scheme of the Amalgamation and Arrangement under Section 230-233 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the merger of Cheese Land Agro (India) Private Limited wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, with the Company subject to such approvals.

At 12:33 hrs Prabhat Dairy was quoting at Rs 55.55, up Rs 1.50, or 2.78 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 56.45 and an intraday low of Rs 54.50.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Prabhat Dairy

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.