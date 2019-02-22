Prabhat Dairy jumps 2% on approval of merger with Cheese Land Agro

Food processing firm Prabhat Dairy jumped close to 3 percent intraday on Friday after the Board at its meeting held on February 13, 2019 considered and approved the Scheme of the Amalgamation and Arrangement under Section 230-233 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the merger of Cheese Land Agro (India) Private Limited wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, with the Company subject to such approvals.

At 12:33 hrs Prabhat Dairy was quoting at Rs 55.55, up Rs 1.50, or 2.78 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 56.45 and an intraday low of Rs 54.50.