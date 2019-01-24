App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Playing safe! Ashish Kacholia raises stake in 5 companies, keeps it constant in 18

As many as 3 out of the 5 stocks fell 10-12 percent while Nocil and KPIT Technologies rose 7 and 2 percent, respectively

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp

Ashish Kacholia, an expert at spotting hidden treasures in the small and mid-cap universe, increased stake in 5 stocks during the December quarter, and kept the stake constant in 18, as per the shareholding data as of January 22.

Kacholia has increased stake in DFM Foods from 1.08 percent in the September quarter to 1.09 percent in December quarter. Other stocks in which the ace investor raised the stake are KPIT Technologies, Mastek, Nocil, and V2 Retail.

As many as 3 out of the 5 stocks fell 10-12 percent while Nocil and KPIT Technologies rose 7 and 2 percent, respectively.

Name of the companies in which Ashish Kacholia, or persons acting in a concert, held more than one percent stake are disclosed in the shareholding data released by the BSE as of January 22.

related news

If you are a risk-taker, then a sneak peek into his portfolio for the December quarter will reveal plenty of stocks which hold the potential to deliver good returns.

Kacholia has 27 stocks in his portfolio in which he holds over a percent stake, according to shareholding data as on January 22.

He raised his stake to over 1 percent in IFB Industries which fell about 19 percent since October 2018, data showed.

IFB Industries, originally known as Indian Fine Blanks Limited, started their operations in India during 1974. The product range includes fine blanked components, tools and related machine tools like straighteners, decoilers, strip loaders, and others.

On the other hand, he lowered stake to below 1 percent in Khadim India which fell about 11 percent since October. The company is involved in whole-selling and distribution of branded basic utility footwear.

unnamed (3)

Of the 27 stocks in his portfolio, which have declared their shareholding pattern till January 22, Kacholia decreased his stake in two companies namely Vaibhav Global and KEI Industries.

He kept his stake constant in 18 companies for the quarter ended December which rose up to 30 percent since October. Stocks in which Kacholia kept his stake constant include Pokarna, NIIT, CHD Developers, MIRC Electronics.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. These are not a buy or sell recommendations.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 09:47 am

#Ashish Kacholia #Market Edge

