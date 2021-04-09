Planning to invest in FY22? Here's how you can construct your portfolio

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian benchmark indices surged about 70 percent in FY21. Over 200 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index more than doubled in the timeframe which may keep investors waiting on the sidelines weary due to relatively higher valuations. However, given the recent halt in the rally and RBI's continued accommodative stance, time may be ripe for such investors to jump in.

With that said, experts advised investors to stick to their asset allocation strategy and not get swayed by the hefty returns of riskier asset classes such as equities or even cryptocurrency.

“The India equity market delivered about 78% on a one-year timeframe after passing through a rough ride since the start of March 2020 amidst the pandemic. This rally might have increased the equity weightage in portfolios that follow asset allocation strategy,” Dinesh Rohira - Founder, CEO - 5nance.com told Moneycontrol.

“As an investor, it is imperative to build the portfolio with proper asset distribution to create long-term wealth. It also keeps you psychology strong which prevents you from making irrational decisions in times of wilder market swings,” he said.

The weightage of assets in the portfolio will vary among investors depending on the current phase of their life cycle. Experts also suggest that investors should make their portfolio considering the duration of goals/objectives of investment which will also provide comprehensive suitability of the assets in the portfolio.

After a stellar rally in FY21 experts advise investors to pare down their expectations for FY22 as returns will be more normalised. Earnings recovery will be watched closely, they said.

“FY22 is going to be a year of a strong economic rebound in India, despite the short-term risks looming from the second wave. India is on the cusp of a virtuous economic growth cycle, which will culminate into stronger momentum of earnings recovery and aid the markets to perform reasonably well,” Niraj Kumar, Chief Investment Officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance Co. Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“However, at incumbent levels, markets are indeed pricing in quite an amount of earnings expansions expected in FY22. Thus, post the stupendous rebound, we believe investors should expect more normalised returns over medium to long run, which would be in line with the normalised earnings growth,” he said.