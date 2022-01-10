MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Pitched as $300-billion market, chemical stocks are on the roll again

Growing demand and supportive policies are set to propel the chemical industry into a superior growth phase

Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Mumbai / January 10, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST

Chemical sector stocks are back in favour on the back of their “superior” growth prospects after a recent disruption that led to a moderation in their valuations.

In mid-December, doubts had emerged for the first time about a sector that had been a return-generating machine for the past few years. The chemical sector, a go-to bet for most investors, was suddenly the subject of a brutal drawdown.

Rising input costs, rich valuations, and scepticism over whether product price increases could be sustained had combined to unleash concerns that led the shares of companies such as Camlin Fine Science, Balaji Amines and Chemplast Sanmar to drop 30-50 percent from their record highs.

Prior to this selling spree, the sector had generated annualised returns of 17 percent in 2016-19, outperforming the 5 percent growth in the Indian market and 6 percent by global equities in the same period.

Over the past two weeks, though, investors are returning to these shares, likely following the moderation in the valuations of the sector. As many as 58 of the 78 listed chemical sector stocks have seen positive returns in the past two weeks, with Jubilant Industries, India Glycols and Valiant Organics, among others, having climbed 20-30 percent.

Close

Related stories

While the concerns over margins were legitimate, given the sustained rally in global input prices over the past half a year, the extreme reaction of investors allowed for many of these previously expensive stocks to enter the ‘value’ zone, analysts said.

Secular growth

According to Yes Securities, the short-term challenges are unlikely to cloud the industry’s long-term secular growth.

“Growing domestic consumer base, increase in disposable incomes, changes in lifestyle and supportive government policies are likely to propel the industry into a phase of superior growth, whereby the industry is expected to reach $300 billion (in size) by FY25,” the brokerage firm said in a recent note.

Surya Patra of Phillips Capital said in a note last week that chemical stocks under his coverage are set to deliver strong earnings growth in the December quarter “against the fear of margin squeeze caused by elevated input prices.”

Phillips Capital expects specialty chemical companies to deliver 38 percent year-on-year growth in earnings in the December quarter, aided by a 43 percent on-year rise in sales.

However, raw material costs and freight charges are unlikely to ease because of supply-chain shortages caused by the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Global container freight rates resumed rising in January after plateauing in November-December, media reports showed.

Nirmal Bang Equities said chemical producers will get relief from high raw material prices on their gross margins as the expected tightness in the global chemical market in the coming months would result in higher product prices.

Looking beyond the short-term cost challenges, Yes Securities recommended that investors focus on the tailwinds on the demand front. The retreat of Chinese chemical companies from the global stage caused by their government’s heavy-handed clean-up of the environment, global chemical giants diversifying their supply chains and burgeoning demand at home provides a recipe for years of strong earnings growth for the sector.

“That said, in our view, the key to ‘sustained’ and ‘superior’ value creation would be contingent upon a chemical company’s ability to consistently and continually scale up its operations, efficiently control its operations and capex allocation and develop expertise in existing and newer chemistries,” Yes Securities said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Chiranjivi Chakraborty
Tags: #Balaji Amines #basic chemicals #Camlin Fine Science #Chemplast Sanmar #India Glycols #Jubilant Industries #Specialty chemicals industry #Tata chemcials #Valiant Organics
first published: Jan 10, 2022 12:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.