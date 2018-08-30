Pioneer Distilleries rises 5% post resumption of operations at factory in Maharashtra

1951-52 || This budget doubled the surcharge to 100 percent in a group of widely consumed agro-based items. Which are these products? Ans: Ale, beer, spirits, and other fermented liquor (Reuters)

Shares of Pioneer Distilleries rose 5 percent intraday Thursday as company resumed the operations at its factory situated at Nanded, Maharashtra.

The factory of the company resumed its operations from August 30 consequent to the completion of the maintenance work.

The company informed on August 10, 2018 about the closure of the company's factory situated at Balapur Village, Dharmabad Taluk, Nanded District, Maharashtra.

The company's annual general meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held on September 21, 2018.

At 10:59 hrs Pioneer Distilleries was quoting at Rs 205.65, up Rs 7.65, or 3.86 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil