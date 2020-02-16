App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2020 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Option data suggest Nifty to trade in 12,000-12,300 range: Chandan Taparia

VIX has been hovering near to 14 zones and suggests a limited move in the market.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Chandan Taparia

Benchmark index Nifty consolidated last week and traded in the range of 250 points, between 12,000-12,250 zones. The index found support at 12,000, while 12,250 levels offered stiff resistance.

It formed a Doji candle on the weekly scale indicating a tug of war between bull and bears with some supply at higher zones. At the current juncture, Nifty has got stuck in a range and till the time it holds above 12,000 level, we may see the ongoing optimism with consolidative move towards 12,250 zones.

Close

India VIX fell down by 0.95 percent from 13.75 to 13.62 levels on a weekly basis. VIX has been hovering near the 14 zone and suggests a limited move in the market. On options front, maximum Put OI is at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strike while maximum Call OI is at 12,500 followed by 12,400 strike. Call writing is mainly seen at 12,200 followed by 12,300 strike while Put unwinding is seen at all the immediate strikes. Option data indicates an immediate trading range between 12,000-12,300 zones.

Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia
Vice President and Analyst-Derivatives|Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Bank Nifty witnessed profit booking in the last two trading sessions as it failed to surpass the immediate hurdle of 31,750 zones and corrected by around 900 points as a result. It formed a Bearish candle on daily, as well as on weekly scale, and drifted below its 50 DEMA.

Bank Nifty underperformed the Nifty index and got stuck in broader trading range with limited upside. Now it has to continue to hold above 30,500 zones to witness an up move towards 31,500 then 31,750 zones, while on the downside major support is seen at 30,200 levels.

Stock specific positive setup is seen in HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Torrent Pharma, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Shriram Transport and Tata Global, while weakness was seen in Hero MotoCorp, Mothersumi Systems, IndusInd Bank.

(The author is Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.)

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 16, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Expert Columns #Technicals

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.