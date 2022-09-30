English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Oil set for first quarterly drop since 2020 as macro mood sours

    West Texas Intermediate futures traded near $81 a barrel and are down 23% this quarter. Federal Reserve officials reiterated Thursday that they will keep hiking interest rates to restrain high inflation, raising concerns about demand. The dollar hit a record this month, adding to bearish headwinds.

    Bloomberg
    September 30, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST
    Oil

    Oil

    Oil headed for its first quarterly loss in more than two years as escalating fears over a global economic slowdown and a stronger dollar overshadowed the prospect for tightening supply.

    West Texas Intermediate futures traded near $81 a barrel and are down 23% this quarter. Federal Reserve officials reiterated Thursday that they will keep hiking interest rates to restrain high inflation, raising concerns about demand. The dollar hit a record this month, adding to bearish headwinds.

    WTI set for first quarterly loss in more than two years

    The economic recovery in China continues to be challenged by lockdowns in major cities as well as an ongoing property market downturn. Factory activity struggled in September, while services slowed, data released Friday show.

    “Oil’s poor quarter is clearly a reflection of an oil market that is losing its tightness as global recession risks surge,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Energy traders clearly expect drastic action by OPEC+.”

    Close

    Related stories

    The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have started talks about lowering oil output at their meeting next week, although the size of any supply reduction is still under consideration, according to delegates. All but one of 19 traders and analysts in a Bloomberg survey predicted a cutback.

    Oil is poised to eke out its first weekly gain since the end of August, despite the overall bearish sentiment, as escalating tension with Russia and a surprise drop in US crude stockpiles signaled potential tightening of supply.

    Widely watched time spreads in US oil futures have been ticking higher. The WTI prompt spread -- the gap between the two nearest contracts -- was 82 cents a barrel in backwardation, compared with 49 cents a week earlier.

    Elsewhere, Hurricane Ian threatened to carve a new path of destruction through the Western coast of the US, as quickening wind speeds in the storm means it’s now classified as a Category 1 hurricane again. The potential damage in South Carolina will be severe but likely won’t rival the devastation across Florida.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #brent #Commodities #crude #oil #OPEC
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 11:22 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.