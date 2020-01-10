App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2020 08:12 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices fall further as threat of Middle East war recedes

Brent crude was down 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $65.23 at 0119 GMT, after falling more than 4% over the last two days. WTI was also down 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $59.42, after dropping slightly on Thursday and plunging around 5% on Wednesday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil prices dropped on Friday extending days of losses as the threat of war in the Middle East, a major oil producing region, receded and investors switched their attention to economic growth prospects and demand for crude.

Brent crude was down 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $65.23 at 0119 GMT, after falling more than 4% over the last two days. WTI was also down 14 cents, or 0.2%, at $59.42, after dropping slightly on Thursday and plunging around 5% on Wednesday.

"The U.S. and Iran both appear to be trying to de-escalate ... bringing the region back from the brink of war and reducing the risk of a major supply disruption to oil markets," Eurasia Group said in a note.

Close
Oil prices are below where they were before a U.S. drone strike killed a top Iranian general on Jan. 3, with Iran responding with a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi air bases hosting U.S. forces this week that left no casualties.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 10, 2020 08:06 am

tags #brent #Commodities #crude #Iran #Iraq #Middle East #oil #OPEC #US

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.