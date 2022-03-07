NSE's live trading session from disaster recovery site servers faced glitches

On March 7, the live trading session conducted by the country's largest stock exchange National Stock Exchange through its disaster recovery site servers faced technical glitches.

The broadcast has now resumed normally in all indices, the exchange informed.

A disaster recovery site is a back-up server location to which NSE shifts in the event of problems at its main servers.

Brokerages including Zerodha said that live feeds from the stock exchange on their trading terminal had stopped working.

"There is an issue with data feeds for NSE stocks from the exchange across all members. Please check 20 market depth before placing orders or place orders on BSE," Zerodha's official Twitter handle said a few minutes after market opened at 9:15 am.

NSE on March 3 had notified trading members that it will conduct mock and live trading sessions on March 5, March 7 and March 8.

“Trading in all segments is functioning normally. However, NIFTY and BANKNIFTY indices are intermittently not getting broadcasted. The Exchange is working on resolving the issue and shall keep the members informed,” NSE said in a statement.

Zerodha later tweeted thst it had started to receive stock quotations from NSE but live feed on indices was not available.

NSE has had a continuous run with technical issues over the past few years most prominently when the exchange had to halt trading services for more than 4 hours in 2021.

Following the blackout in 2021, capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India had come out with measures to ensure that exchanges followed proper checks and balances to minimise future glitches.

SEBI imposed strict punishments including monetary penalties on exchanges and their executives in cases of technical glitches that led to losses for investors.

"MIIs are systemically important institutions as they provide infrastructure necessary for the smooth and uninterrupted functioning of the securities market. For any downtime or unavailability of services, beyond such predefined time, there is a need to ensure that a 'financial disincentive' is paid by MIIs as well as their managing directors (MDs) and chief technology officers (CTOs)," Sebi had said in a circular in July 2021.

On twitter, some equity market participants complained of losses because of their inability to trade due to lack of live feed on certain instruments earlier in the day.