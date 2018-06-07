App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2018 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to open higher, gain 52 points: Dynamic Levels

Nifty is opening gap up by 52 points from previous day close of 10,690, says Dynamic Levels.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Dynamic Levels

Market rallies after Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to hike repo rate by 25 basis points i.e. from 6 to 6.25 percent, which was well within the expected line.

The Nifty Index rose 92 points or 0.86 percent to 10685.the cash market Index also gained 126 points or 1.73 percent to close the Index at 7428.

Markets are expected to rise further as major players of the market have bought 35680 contracts in Index option.

Among the sector performance Fertilizers, FMCG-Food and Chemicals were up by more than 2.5 percent each. Zuari Agro Chemicals and Bharat Rasayan in fertilizers were up by 9.95 percent and 8.22 percent respectively.

In FMCG-Food , Parag Milk Foods was up by 5.43 percent while in chemicals Thirumalai Chemicals and Panama Petrochem zoomed by 16.52 percent and 11.56 percent respectively.

Nifty is opening gap up by 52 points from previous day close of 10,690. Currently Nifty trading at 10742 as per SGX Nifty.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 7, 2018 09:12 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Fundamental

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.