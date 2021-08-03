MARKET NEWS

Nifty hits 16,000-mark! Here’s how the index has performed over the years

Nifty climbs the 16,000 peak, the benchmark index has scaled 1000 points in about six months. Take a look:

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 05:06 PM IST
Representative Image

After a few hiccups caused by the Chinese tech crackdown, the market has resumed its upward march. The benchmark Nifty hit the 16,000-mark for the first time today with the index scaling the 1,000 points to 16,000 in about six months.

The index has come a long way since it was launched on April 22, 1996, with a base value of 1000. Since its inception, it has given an 11.30 percent price return as on July 30.

Here’s a look at the various milestones scaled by the index over the years.

The current rally has been relatively broad-based. During Nifty's last 1,000-point journey, as many as 29 stocks from the Nifty 500 space rose over 100 percent. These include names like JSW Energy, Shree Renuka, Praj Industries, Lux Industries, Adani Total Gas, CDSL, KPIT Technologies, and SAIL, among others.

Healthy buying in most sectors pushed domestic equities to record high levels in the intraday trade on August 3.
first published: Aug 3, 2021 05:06 pm

