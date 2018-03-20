App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 20, 2018 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty could slip towards 9,900; 3 stocks which could give up to 11% return

A close beyond 10,400 levels with healthy volumes can pause the current bearishness triggering a short covering to levels of 10,640-10,730.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aditya Agarwala

The Nifty index Futures continued to slide lower for the second month in a row making it 10 percent decline from the record highs. Further, it has broken down from a broadening wedge pattern along with a close below the 200-DMA, affirming weakness dominant in the markets at the moment.

A sustained trade below 10,050 can accelerate the fall to levels of 9,930-9,700. However, a close beyond 10,400 levels with healthy volumes can pause the current bearishness triggering a short covering to levels of 10,640-10,730.

Moreover, the relative strength index or the RSI has turned down from the neutral levels of 50 on two occasions in recent pullbacks suggesting further weakness in the coming trading sessions.

Aditya Agarwala
Aditya Agarwala
Technical Analyst|YES Securities (I) Ltd

Here is the list of stocks which can give up to 11 percent return:

Arvind Ltd: SELL| Target Rs345| Stop Loss Rs410| Return 11%

On the weekly chart, Arvind Ltd. (ARVIND) is on the verge of a breakdown from the channel support placed at Rs382.

A sustained trade below the support line of the pattern will trigger the start of a bear trend dragging the stock lower in the coming trading sessions. On the daily chart, the stock has broken down from a head & Shoulders pattern confirming a bear trend reversal.

Moreover, RSI has turned down from the neutral level of 50 affirming a range sift in favour of the bears. The stock may be sold in the range of Rs388-384 for targets of 360-345, keeping a stop loss below Rs410.

Tata Elxsi Ltd: SELL| Target Rs880| Stop Loss Rs1020| Return 10%

On the weekly chart, Tata Elxsi Ltd is on the verge of a breakdown from the neckline of a Head & Shoulders pattern suggesting bearishness building up in the stock. The neckline of the pattern is placed at 974, a sustained trade below this neckline can trigger sharp corrections.

Moreover, on the daily chart, it has broken down from a trend line support affirming further weakness in the stock. The RSI has turned downwards breaking out of the lower band of the Bollinger Bands suggesting lower levels in the coming trading sessions.

The stock may be sold in the range of 983-978 for targets of 915-880, keeping a stop loss below 1020.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd: BUY| Target Rs9760| Stop Loss Rs8400| Return 11%

On the weekly chart, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is taking support at the lower end of a rising channel placed at 8700 levels.

A sustained trade above 8700 can resume the uptrend taking it higher. On the daily chart, the stock is on the verge of a breakout from channel resistance placed at 9000 after forming a consolidation base around 8600 levels.

The stock may be bought in the range of 8750-8800 for targets of 9450-9760, keeping a stop loss below 8400.

Disclaimer: The author Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Arvind Ltd #MARKET OUTLOOK #Maruti Suzuki India #Moneycontrol stock tips #Stocks Views #Tata Elxsi Ltd #Technical Recommendations

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC