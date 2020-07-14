Next 6 months likely to be 'stagnant' but lot of small & midcaps can could double: Satish Kumar

Markets can go up 5-7 percent up or down but the main action will be in stocks. There will be numerous stocks in the mid and small-cap universe that can double from here, Satish Kumar, Head of Equities, Equirus Securities, tells Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand in an interview. Edited excerpts:

Q) The International Monetary Fund’s global outlook was worrying but it looks like the worst has been factored in. What will cap the upside for Indian markets?

A) The market tracks the economy in the long term, ie 10-15 years. In the short term, it can remain independent. While GDP and earnings are important; liquidity, risk-taking, and global interest rates are also important factors.

It is true that the IMF has forecasted some negative GDP growth number but that’s history. The market is already past FY21 and looking at FY22.

I do not know the extent of earnings decline this year and I would not hazard a guess. I have always maintained that it is better to take a call on stocks rather than broader markets. Keeping that view, it would not be fair to try to predict market levels.

A) Recovery! Worst of COVID-19 (rather the fear of COVID19) is behind us. While I am no expert in virology, common sense says that fear of the virus is much more virulent than the virus itself. Right now, people are taking all precautions but I feel the mortal fear is subsiding.

A) Stagnancy! Maybe the market can go 5-7 percent up or down but the main action will be in stocks. There will be numerous stocks in the mid and small-cap universe which can double from here.

A) Maybe promoters think that the market is not doing justice to their company. Loads of easy money is out there so more buy-backs, delisting could happen.

A) Pharma, consumer, cement/ cement products are likely to be leaders. Banks can be market performers or even outperformers. I think retail and malls will continue to struggle.

A) Patience. Loads of patience. Keep one answer clear in your mind “whether you will buy or sell if your holding stock falls by 20 percent”.

A) Definitely yes! Gold will outperform for sure in 2020. It is not that US dollar will collapse but fear and risk of that 6 sigma event will get priced in the yellow metal.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.