Nearly 50% of new listings fall below issue price; wait for earnings, say experts

The euphoria in the primary market, which helped companies raise more than Rs 17,000 crore this year, has fizzled out, with almost half of the recently listed shares trading below their issue price.

The second wave of the pandemic and the sharp fall in benchmark indices have dampened the sentiment in the primary market. The Nifty50 index has fallen about 6 percent from the high of 15,431 in February though it is still up about 4 percent this year.

Eight of the 17 recently listed IPOs have given negative returns, while seven of them have seen a double-digit growth. For computation, we have chosen companies with an issue size of over Rs 100 crore.

Companies trading below their issue price are: Anupam Rasayan, Easy Trip Planners, Home First Finance, Craftsman Automation, Suryoday Small Finance, IRFC and Kalyan Jewellers, data from AceEquity showed.

Experts blame high valuations, rise in COVID-19 cases leading to restriction, muted sentiment on D-Street and profit booking as some key reasons of selloff in some of the IPOs that listed in 2021. Earnings momentum can help some of these companies to put them back on buyers’ radar.

“Various IPOs have come at a very high valuation, considering the bull market and a blue-sky scenario valuation. Since the markets were not supportive, post Jan most IPOs didn't give that stellar response as they were in 2020,” Ashish Chaturmohta, Head of Technical and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management told Moneycontrol.

“Further the P/E multiples to the earnings of a few IPO companies would match up, only if we consider a strong earnings momentum for a company, leaving no room for further upside in the stock price,” he said.

Chaturmohta said these stocks would be re-rated only upon earnings momentum. However, good companies having low debt, high ROE/ROCE, etc can be accumulated at dips.

Mohit Nigam, Head, PMS & advisory, Hem Securities, said he would like to wait for a quarter to get more conviction about their results and numbers.

“On the jewellery and travel front, currently we are not looking to add any positions due to a direct negative impact on these sectors and we might want to wait for some ease in the current atmosphere before plunging into that space,” he said.