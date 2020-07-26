App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Moneycontrol Pro's Introductory subscription offer: 3 years @ Rs 1999. Use code PRO3YEAR
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2020 08:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCDEX to launch options in goods for 3 agri commodities on July 27

NCDEX will become the first exchange in the country to launch options in agriculture goods.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will launch options in goods for three commodities -- mustard seed, wheat and maize -- on Monday. Contracts expiring in the months of October and November will be available for trading from July 27 onwards in all three commodities, NCDEX said in a webinar on Sunday.

NCDEX will become the first exchange in the country to launch options in agriculture goods.mar

In January 2020, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had allowed exchanges to launch 'Options in Goods' in their commodity derivatives segment.

Close

With options in goods, contracts will be completed only through compulsory delivery on the day of the settlement.

related news

"It would specially be convenient and beneficial for farmers and farmer groups who want to buy options to lock their price to hedge against any adverse movement of prices," NCDEX MD and CEO Vijay Kumar told reporters.

"Unlike the current options contract that devolves on futures trading on expiry, the new 'options on goods' would be settled through physical delivery," he added.

These products are much more simplistic in nature and are best suited for FPOs (farmer producer organisations) or farmers who can protect themselves by buying put options, and if required can deliver physical goods smoothly, he said.

Earlier, SEBI has mandated that options on any commodity can be launched only if it records a minimum monthly average turnover of Rs 200 crore in futures market.

However, there is no such trading limit for exchanges to launch options on goods.

Going forward, the exchange is planning to launch five commodities for trading in options in goods platform -- chana, guar gum, guar seed, soyabean and soya oil, that were introduced for trading in options in futures platform, Kumar said.

"These five commodities were earlier introduced for trading in the options in futures platform and which was subsequently suspended from July 21. We are now planning to introduce those five commodities for trading in the options in goods platform going forward. For that, we will apply for regulatory approval," he added.
First Published on Jul 26, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #Commodities #India #markets #NCDEX

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.