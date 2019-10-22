Muhurat Trading to start at 6:15 pm on October 27

The BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open for hour's trade on Diwali – Laxmi Pujan on October 27. This session is popularly known as Muhurat Trading and coincides with the beginning of the Hindu calendar year (Vikram Samvat 2076). This day is considered auspicious and any trades conducted in these 60 minutes is believed to usher prosperity, good fortune and wealth.

The pre-opening session will be held between 6 pm and 6:08 pm. The opening bell ceremony will be held at 6.15 pm and trading will continue for an hour up to 7.15 pm.

All trades executed in this Diwali Mahurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations, NSE said.