Movers & Shakers: Volumes of Indoco Remedies & Thermax rose up to 19,000% in last 5 days

The market is trading on a positive note this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty up 94 points at 10,947 and the Sensex gaining 333 points at 35,268.

Market breadth was strong with 1202 stocks advancing on the NSE, 520 declining, and 341 staying unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1665 stocks advanced and 972 declined and 139 were unchanged.

TCI Finance has gained 30.54 percent followed by ITI which gained 21.57 percent. These are followed by Banaras Beads which added 21.49 percent while Maan Aluminium gained 20.96 percent. Meghmani Organics was up 18.77 percent.

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Tuesday compared to their 5-day average.

Indoco Remedies was trading with volumes of 626,938 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,213 shares, an increase of 19,410.11 percent. Thermax was trading with volumes of 256,678 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,398 shares, an increase of 18,265.63 percent.

Bhageria Industries was trading with volumes of 653,265 shares, compared to its five day average of 3,808 shares, an increase of 17,053.27 percent.

Somany Ceramics was trading with volumes of 178,315 shares, compared to its five day average of 2,019 shares, an increase of 8,731.85 percent.