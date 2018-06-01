App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Movers & shakers: Check out these 3 stocks which gain over 20% in last 3-day

Dynamatic Technologies was trading with volumes of 22,074 shares, compared to its five-day average of 1,150 shares, an increase of 1,818.81 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moenycontrol News

The market is mildly under pressure in afternoon trade, dragged by banking & financials, technology and FMCG stocks.

ICICI Bank, Maruti, HDFC, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and L&T continued to support the market.

The Sensex was down 37.52 points at 35284.86, and the Nifty down 27.40 points at 10708.80.

Even though the market is trading lower there are certain stocks which saw huge spurt in the price and volume over the last 3-5 days.

The volume shocker where the stocks are witnessing a huge surge in volumes traded today as compared to their 5-day average traded volume on the NSE.

This includes, Diamond Power was trading with volumes of 4,01,168 shares, compared to its five-day average of 12,470 shares, an increase of 3117.12

percent, followed by La Opala RG was trading with volumes of 2,55,776 shares, compared to its five-day average of 12,952 shares, an increase of 1874.86 percent.

Dynamatic Technologies was trading with volumes of 22,074 shares, compared to its five-day average of 1,150 shares, an increase of 1,818.81 percent.

On the other hand price shockers on NSE include, Merck gained 28.43 percent over the last three days, while Jalan Transolutions rose 23.68 percent and Goldstone Technologies added 22 percent.

First Published on Jun 1, 2018 03:08 pm

