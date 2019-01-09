App
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Morgan Stanley bets on timeline of Sterlite unit’s restart to boost Vedanta

Restart of Sterlite unit would add 8% to the brokerage’s price target.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Global research firm Morgan Stanley has an equal-weight call on Vedanta with a target at Rs 235 apiece.

It believes that timeline of actual restarting of Sterlite unit will be key for the stock.

This poses upside risks of 4 and 8 percent to Fy20 EBITDA and earnings estimates.

It is not assigning any value to the copper business.

Restart of Sterlite unit would add 8% to the brokerage’s price target.

The stock has gained over a percent in the past one month as well as in the past three days.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 08:34 am

