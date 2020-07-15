Moneycontrol Pro Special Offer: Get annual subscription at Re 1 per day

Moneycontrol Pro, the subscription-based financial platform from Network18 & Media Investments, has over 200,000 active subscribers now. It is arguably the largest and the fastest-growing financial news subscription product since it launched on April 21, 2019.

Subscribers of Moneycontrol Pro get at least 220 exclusive stories every month. This includes three-to-four stock ideas daily, four technical picks from our chartists, commentary pieces on a range of topics from macroeconomic events and data releases to corporate matters, personal finance issues and tips from top guru that help you stay on top of your investments.

Beyond this, users get a daily digest through our newsletter Pro Panorama. We also send a weekly wrap-up called Pro Weekender. Users also get invites to free exclusive webinars on trading and investing strategies and an ad-free experience on the app.

We welcome you to join the Moneycontrol Pro Family.

For a limited period of time, Moneycontrol Pro is running an offer on the annual plan where a user can subscribe at just Re 1 per day, i.e. Rs 365 for the first year. This plan can be subscribed on the Moneycontrol Android App and the website. Use code PRO365 to avail the offer. Apple users can subscribe through the website and then use the same login across their devices to access Pro.

to subscribe