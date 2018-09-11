App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Money Wise with Smart Alex – Part 5: Pratik learns the trick of picking the best stocks

While Smart Alex is helping Pratik become a smart investor, in this penultimate episode of the six-part series, watch how Pratik learns the trick to investing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Masala dosa might be among South India’s most famous exports, but what does the cost of dishing out a plateful of steaming dosas tell us about the valuation of companies? Warren Buffet, nicknamed the "Oracle of Omaha", might not have partaken in one of Anna Ji’s dosas, but the guiding principle that dictates his investment activity, draws on the same example that Alex presents Pratik, while munching on the popular snack.

Buffett once said, "price is what you pay and value is what you get". Smart investors should therefore try to calculate future cash flow from the present value of the company. Thus, buying stocks of a company quoting below its intrinsic value is enough to ensure that one does not lose money.

In the previous episode, Pratik got acquainted with the vagaries of the business cycle and how it can impact investments even in companies with seemingly sound fundamentals. Armed with the knowledge of Smart Alex, Pratik learns how to compute the intrinsic value of companies and how to forecast their cash flows in the future. Will he recover his savings? Watch on to find out.

Also watch:

related news

Part 1: How Pratik lost his savings but got his life back

Part 2: How the discovery of compounding sets Pratik on the road to recovery

Part 3: How Pratik learns to read companies' financial statements over tea and biscuits

Part 4: Pratik learns all about market cycles and how they work
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 01:06 pm

tags #Difference between Price and Value #investment lessons #Investor's guide #Market lessons #Money Wise With Smart Alex

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.