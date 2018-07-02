App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki rises over 1% after it reports 36% jump in June total sales

The company reported a 36.3 percent increase in total sales at 1,44,981 units in June as against 1,06,394 units in the year-ago month.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki rose over a percent in the morning trade as investors bet on the company’s healthy auto sales data for the month.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 8,936.20 and an intraday low of Rs 8,866.05.

The company reported a 36.3 percent increase in total sales at 1,44,981 units in June as against 1,06,394 units in the year-ago month.

The firm's domestic sales stood at 1,35,662 units, up 45.5 percent from 93,263 units in June last year, MSI said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a growth of 15.1 percent at 29,381 units from 25,524 units in June 2017, MSI said.

The auto major further said sales of compact segment cars comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno jumped by 76.7 percent to 71,570 units last month as against 40,496 units in the June last year.

The stock has gained just a little over 2 percent in the past one month, while in the past three sessions, it has lost around quarter of a percent. At 09:42 hrs Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 8,878.55, up Rs 57.35, or 0.65 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 09:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

