Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open lower; 3 stocks which could give 11-17% return

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 19.5 points or 0.18 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,795-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Nifty50 is likely to open lower on Friday following muted trend seen in other Asian markets. The Nifty closed 48 points lower at 10,808.

US stocks ended a choppy session lower on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected and projected a slightly faster pace of rate hikes this year, said a Reuters report.

The European Central Bank said on Thursday it will end its unprecedented bond purchase scheme by the close of the year, taking its biggest step in dismantling crisis-era stimulus a decade after the start of the euro zone's economic downturn, it said.

Asian shares wobbled on Friday as investors braced for US tariffs against China, while the euro flirted with two-week lows after a cautious European Central Bank indicated it would not raise interest rates for some time.

Stocks in news:

Thomas Cook: The firm has granted options under the ESOP scheme 2018.

Punj Lloyd: The firm said that ICICI Bank has filed application before NCL under IBC code.

Blue Star: Company eyes 10 percent market share in water purifier business

Maruti Suzuki: Company stops production of diesel version of Ignis

Lupin: Company gets USFDA approval for generic contraceptive drug

ICICI Bank mulls exercising oversubscription option to sell additional 1.43 crore shares in ICICI Prudential Life.

Wipro: Company awarded air cargo management contract from LATAM cargo and supply chain management contract from Nokia.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers: Company to expand pulp mill capacity of 400TPD and 1.65L MT of printing and writing paper for Rs 2520 crore.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd and here’s what they have to recommend:

BPCL: Sell| LTP: Rs 416.35| Target: Rs 346| Stop loss: Rs 440| Time frame 15 to 21 sessions| Return 17%

Chennai Petro: Sell| LTP: Rs 302.75| Target: Rs 262| Stop loss: Rs 325| Time frame 15 to 21 trading sessions| Return 13%

Divi’s Laboratories: Buy| LTP: Rs 1084| Target: Rs 1,210| Stop loss: Rs 1,010| Time frame 15 to 21 trading session| Return 11%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 08:46 am

tags #BPCL #Chennai Petrochemical Corp Ltd's (CPCL) #Divi’s Laboratories Ltd #Market Cues #markets at moneycontrol #Nifty #Sensex #Technical Recommendations #Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd

