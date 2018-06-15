Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, Maruti, Lupin, Wipro, TNPL, Blue Star, Punj Lloyd, Thomas Cook

ICICI Bank| Maruti| Lupin| Wipro| TNPL| Blue Star| Punj Lloyd| Thomas Cook are the stocks which are in news today.
Thomas Cook: The firm has granted options under the ESOP scheme 2018.
Punj Lloyd: The firm said that ICICI Bank has filed application before NCL under IBC code.
Blue Star: Company eyes 10 percent market share in water purifier business
Maruti Suzuki: Company stops production of diesel version of Ignis
Lupin: Company gets USFDA approval for generic contraceptive drug
ICICI Bank mulls exercising oversubscription option to sell additional 1.43 crore shares in ICICI Prudential Life.
Wipro: Company awarded air cargo management contract from LATAM cargo and supply chain management contract from Nokia.
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers: Company to expand pulp mill capacity of 400TPD and 1.65L MT of printing and writing paper for Rs 2520 crore.Transcorp International: Company mulls issuing bonus at 1:4, record date being June 20.