Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, Maruti, Lupin, Wipro, TNPL, Blue Star, Punj Lloyd, Thomas Cook

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Thomas Cook: The firm has granted options under the ESOP scheme 2018.

Punj Lloyd: The firm said that ICICI Bank has filed application before NCL under IBC code.

Blue Star: Company eyes 10 percent market share in water purifier business

Maruti Suzuki: Company stops production of diesel version of Ignis

Lupin: Company gets USFDA approval for generic contraceptive drug

ICICI Bank mulls exercising oversubscription option to sell additional 1.43 crore shares in ICICI Prudential Life.

Wipro: Company awarded air cargo management contract from LATAM cargo and supply chain management contract from Nokia.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers: Company to expand pulp mill capacity of 400TPD and 1.65L MT of printing and writing paper for Rs 2520 crore.