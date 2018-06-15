App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 07:51 AM IST

Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, Maruti, Lupin, Wipro, TNPL, Blue Star, Punj Lloyd, Thomas Cook

ICICI Bank| Maruti| Lupin| Wipro| TNPL| Blue Star| Punj Lloyd| Thomas Cook are the stocks which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Thomas Cook: The firm has granted options under the ESOP scheme 2018.

Punj Lloyd: The firm said that ICICI Bank has filed application before NCL under IBC code.

Blue Star: Company eyes 10 percent market share in water purifier business

related news

Maruti Suzuki: Company stops production of diesel version of Ignis

Lupin: Company gets USFDA approval for generic contraceptive drug

ICICI Bank mulls exercising oversubscription option to sell additional 1.43 crore shares in ICICI Prudential Life.

Wipro: Company awarded air cargo management contract from LATAM cargo and supply chain management contract from Nokia.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers: Company to expand pulp mill capacity of 400TPD and 1.65L MT of printing and writing paper for Rs 2520 crore.

Transcorp International: Company mulls issuing bonus at 1:4, record date being June 20.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 07:51 am

tags #Stocks in News

