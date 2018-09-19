Markets@Moneycontrol: Nifty likely to open higher; 3 stocks which could give 4-9%

The Nifty50 is likely to open higher on Wednesday following positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 98 points lower at 11,278 on Tuesday.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 27 points or 0.24 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,342-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Wall Street rebounded on Tuesday in a broad-based rally as investors brushed aside intensifying trade rhetoric between the United States and China, said a Reuters report.

Asian stocks rose and US Treasury yields hovered near four-month highs on Wednesday, as investors looked past the latest escalation in the US-China trade conflict, seen by some market participants as less severe than expected, it said.

Stocks in news:

ICICI Bank: The bank in clarification note said it has not filed any application for settlement after certain media reports indicated that the bank has filed a consent petition with SEBI.

Som distilleries' subsidiary Woodpecker Distilleries & Breweries has launched Blackfort Beer in Lager variant to tap the mild beer segment in Karnataka.

Lupin: Company appoints Alok Sonig as CEO - US Generics and Global Head - Generics R&D & Biosimilars.

Electrosteel Steels board meeting on September 24 to consider and approved the letter received from Vedanta Star, wherein the Acquirer has expressed its intention to acquire up to 1961,67,342 equity shares of the co

Sun Pharma: Almirall has received the European Commission (EC) approval for Ilumetri (tildrakizumab) for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Technical Recommendations:

We spoke to Guiness Securities and here’s what they have to recommend:

Divis Laboratories Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 1379.80 | Target: Rs 1490 | Stop loss: Rs 1300 | Return: 7.99%

Biocon Ltd: Buy| LTP: Rs 677.10 | Target: Rs 740 | Stop loss: Rs 630 | Return: 9.29%

Ceat Ltd: Sell| LTP: Rs 1349.20 | Target: Rs 1295 & 1280 | Stop loss: Rs 1378 | Return: 4.43%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.