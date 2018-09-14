App
Markets
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 08:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol I Rupee free fall makes markets nervous

Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol, on how a depreciating rupee can impact the markets in the week ahead.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The rupee hit record lows causing panic in the markets - midcaps and smallcaps saw a big selloff. The macroeconomic data on the other hand brought back some relief.

Both wholesale and retail inflation have eased and industrial production has grown on the back of good performance by the manufacturing and consumer durables sector. Will the recovery sustain?

Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol, on how a depreciating rupee can impact the markets in the week ahead.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 08:27 pm

